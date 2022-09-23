JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

Watch : JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa is going back to short hair like a boomerang.

On Sept. 22, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star revealed that she's cut her long blonde locks once again—this time with help from her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. In a video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old sat inside her walk-in closet as Avery, 22, began snipping off "big chunks" her tresses with a pair of scissors.

"I was very scared every single time, but you know what? It's eventually gotta get there," JoJo quipped. "We just kept going."

While her haircut was looking a "little janky" at first, the Dance Moms alum said Avery was able to even it out and "in the end, it turned out amazing."

The results? A chic pixie cut similar to the one she rocked this spring. According to JoJo, the entire process took three hours.

"I wasn't sure how it was gonna turn out… BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT," she captioned the montage of her hair transformation. The "Boomerang" singer added in another post, "HAPPY GIRL BACK WITH SHORTIE HAIRRRRR!!!!!"