Bridgerton Prequel Series' First Look Pic Proves the New Queen Charlotte Is a Diamond

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
On Sept. 23, Netflix unveiled the first look at India Amarteifio as the titular Queen Charlotte in the upcoming limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
In the picture, Charlotte is seen wearing an ornate crown, massive jewelry and a gorgeous robe on top of a white, intricate gown.
It's a look fit for a queen.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is "centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power," according to the streamer, and tells the tale of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."
In addition to Amarteifio, the series features a trio of Bridgerton familiar faces reprising their roles: Golda Rosheuvel, as older Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.
Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the younger version of Violet Bridgerton, described as a "kind and inquisitive teenager" by Deadline.
The series also welcomes Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.
Rosheuvel, who appeared on seasons one and two of Bridgerton as Queen Charlotte, recently teased the royal drama that awaits.
"It's definitely gonna have all the passion and the drama," she told E! News in April. "It's gonna be in the world of Bridgerton, so you're gonna see how they got to where they are now."
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will hit Netflix in 2023.