Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says She's "Choosing Gratitude" Amid Her Grieving Process

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo is reflecting on her grieving process.

The wife of late actor Bob Saget shared how she's handled the loss of her husband, who passed away in February 2022. The Full House star was found dead in his Florida hotel room, and authorities later confirmed the cause of death was head trauma.

Kelly's has been processing Bob's sudden death in "ebbs and flows," telling E! News that her grief is "ever changing."

"You can think you're doing better one moment, and then all of a sudden, you have a week where it just comes crashing down on you and it surprises the hell out of you," she said at the red carpet for Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget on Sept. 21. "You're like 'Whoa, I thought it was doing better. Where did that come from?'"