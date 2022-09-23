Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mom

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Ryan Grantham's fate has been revealed.

The 24-year-old, who formerly acted in the CW series Riverdale, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 14 years, per a statement obtained by E! News on Sept. 22 from BC Prosecution Services. The court also issued lifetime firearm ban for Grantham at the Sept. 20 sentencing. Both the life sentence and the firearm prohibition are mandatory for second-degree murder in British Columbia, per the statement.

Following his sentence, Ryan's attorney Chris Johnson told E! News that Grantham has "worked really hard to turn his life around" after being arrested.

"He's received a lot of psychological assistance and he has struggled with what he's done and facing that," Johnson said in a statement, "but he hopes to be able to dedicate the rest of his life to making amends."

The British Columbia Supreme Court's decision comes after he plead guilty in March to second-degree murder in the case of his mother's death, per a statement obtained by E! News in June from Dan McLaughlin of the BC Prosecution Service.