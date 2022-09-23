Finneas’ 4th Anniversary Tribute to Claudia Sulewski Is Pure Poetry

Love is most definitely in the air for Finneas and Claudia Sulewski.
Get ready to have your heart melt. Finneas—whose sister is Billie Eilish—and Claudia are celebrating four years together and the tribute he posted on Instagram will make you swoon. The musician, 25, wrote, "You'd have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love. Then you'd have to do it a second time to try to find someone as kind, thoughtful and generous."
"A third time to find someone as funny, a fourth to find someone as loving, a fifth to find someone as beautiful. How you manage to be every one of these things all at once, will forever be the impossibility of you. he continued. "Happy anniversary, Baby, I love the hell out of you."
Claudia, 26, responded to Finneas' message, saying, "your vows are going to destroy me."
Claudia, 26, posted her own anniversary message to Finneas on TikTok. In the video, the couple's pitbull Peaches playfully romps on a bed between them with Claudia standing on one side and Finneas on the other.
In the 20-second clip, you can hear the couple giggling. The video also features a short snippet of the song "Valley" by the musician Perfume Genius. "four years. mornings with u are all i care about," the YouTuber and actress wrote.
Finneas and Claudia met in 2018 on a dating app, according to Elle Australia, and were smitten with each other quickly. Finneas wrote the song "Claudia" about her when he got home from their first date, he revealed to Buzzfeed. The lyric, "Oh, I'm in trouble now/ Come kiss me black and blue/ Might last another round/But I'm bound to fall for you," reveals just how hard (and quickly) Finneas fell for her.
Finneas's sister Billie even involved Claudia in the completion of the song she collaborated on with Rosalía,"Lo Vas A Olvidar." The O'Connell family—parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell along with Billie, Finneas and Claudia—met up during the pandemic for family movie nights. One fateful night, the siblings invited their parents and Claudia to hear the then in progress song.
At the time, they were trying to finish the last lyric. The line,"You say it to me like it's something I have any choice in/ If I wasn't important, then why would you waste all your poison," came out of that night.
Billie said, "We both, all of us, including my dad and my mom, they were like, 'What if it was like...' We were all giving ideas," the Grammy winner said. "So technically, they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end."
It seems this family is truly happier than ever.