Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History

Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner.

After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.

In fact, Rich was on hand to support Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year. Though she did not represent the actor in the case, Rich was spotted chatting with him outside the Virginia courthouse on May 3. Later that month, she was photographed sharing a hug with Camille Vasquez, who represented Depp in his U.S. trial.

In June, a jury awarded Depp $10.4 Million after finding that Heard was liable of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. (The Aquaman actress never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, and she was awarded $2 million in her countersuit against the actor. Both have since filed to appeal those verdicts.)