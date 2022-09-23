Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History

Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, an attorney who represented him in his 2018 libel trial against The Sun. Read on for more details about the actor's past loves and current relationship.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 23, 2022 12:15 AMTags
LegalJohnny DeppCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner.

After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.

In fact, Rich was on hand to support Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year. Though she did not represent the actor in the case, Rich was spotted chatting with him outside the Virginia courthouse on May 3. Later that month, she was photographed sharing a hug with Camille Vasquez, who represented Depp in his U.S. trial.

In June, a jury awarded Depp $10.4 Million after finding that Heard was liable of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. (The Aquaman actress never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, and she was awarded $2 million in her countersuit against the actor. Both have since filed to appeal those verdicts.)

photos
Viral Moments From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

During the highly publicized trial, several of Depp's exes surfaced to speak about their past relationships with the star, including Kate Moss and Ellen Barkin.

Scroll on to relive Depp's dating history.

REX/Shutterstock, Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Lori Ann Allison

Depp was married to the makeup artist from 1983 to 1985.

FOX
Sherilyn Fenn

The Twin Peaks actress dated Depp in 1986 following her split from Prince.

Barry King/WireImage
Ellen Barkin

After several red carpet appearances in 1994, the two split following a brief relationship.

SNAP/ZUMAPRESS.com
Juliette Lewis

The What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-stars reportedly dated while filming but split afterwards.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Jennifer Grey

The Dirty Dancing actress was engaged to Depp in the '80s. She recently recounted their romantic history here.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Winona Ryder

The Edward Scissorhands co-stars became engaged in 1990 and split three years later.

Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images
Kate Moss

The fashionable couple was inseparable in the '90s but split in 1998 after a four-year relationship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis

After 14 years together, and two children, the two split up in June 2012.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Amber Heard

The actors were married from 2015 and split over a year later after she filed for divorce in late May.

Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
Joelle Rich

A source confirmed to E! News in September 2022 that Depp was in a relationship with the attorney, who was part of the actor's legal team in his U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun

Trending Stories

1

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

2

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

3

Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Relive His Romantic History

4

Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life for Killing His Mom

5

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

Latest News

Exclusive

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says She's "Choosing Gratitude" in Grief

Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life for Killing His Mom

Adam Sandler Looks Back on His "Dumb Mistakes" During SNL Era

Finneas’ 4th Anniversary Tribute to Claudia Sulewski Is Pure Poetry

Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Relive His Romantic History

Why Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Her Esophagus “Feels Like Hot Lava”

Game of Thrones Star Headed to Paramount+'s 1923