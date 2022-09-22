Game of Thrones Fan Favorite Heading to Paramount+'s Yellowstone Spinoff

Watch : "Game of Thrones" Stars Reflect on Their Now-Iconic Characters

A Game Of Thrones star is going back in time... again.

Jerome Flynn, who famously played the Lannisters righthand Bronn on HBO's Game of Thrones, is now taking a trip back to 1923 on Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff. In the series, titled 1923, Flynn will play Banner Creighton, who is described per E! News as "a stubborn Scot and leader of the local sheep men."

Of course, this isn't the Game Of Thrones fan favorite's foray into television, as he's also known for his work in Ripper Street, Black Mirror and Soldier, Soldier.

As for what we can expect from 1923? Per the streamer, 1923 is an "origin story" of the Dutton family, who've been the central characters in Yellowstone and another prequel spinoff, 1883.

Two generations have now past, and we will see the life of the Duttons in the 1900s as they "struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft," according to the streamer, "all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."