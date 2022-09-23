The Great British Baking Show: Where the Winners Are Now

Watch : "Great British Bake Off": Kim-Joy in Tears After "Being Bullied"

These bakers are living the sweet life.

While the beloved baking competition The Great British Baking Show (a.k.a. The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.) may not offer a cash prize to its winners, being crowned the country's best home baker certainly comes with its perks.

After impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (and former judge Mary Berry) with their delicious cakes, pastries and over-the-top desserts, the series' Star Bakers have accomplished a lot over the years, from publishing cookbooks to opening restaurants and businesses, baking for the British royal family and more.

One short of a baker's dozen, 12 new contestants have arrived in the tent to show off their skills on the show's current season 13 (season 10 on Netflix), which airs Fridays on the streamer after premiering in the U.K.

And the competition has already heated up, as Poland-born baker Janusz beat out the competition on the Sept. 16 season premiere. But as each Star Baker is crowned, another contestant must go home, as Will bid farewell to the tent after the Cake Week episode.