Meghan Trainor Reveals the Parenting Advice She Gave Hailey Bieber

Watch : Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Mom Inspired New Music

Meghan Trainor's lips are moving and she's talking all things motherhood.

The singer, who is mom to 19-month-old son Riley, revealed the crucial piece of advice she gave her friend Hailey Bieber during a Sept. 21 interview with Romper. She told the supermodel, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, "‘The best thing you can do when you have a baby is find a group of moms and join them.' It's our lifelines."

Meghan is grateful for the bond she shares with her friends, even taking a moms' getaway over the summer with Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale.

"I got lucky. All the moms in our group are so cool," she revealed. "The other day I texted them like, ‘My butt is acting up,' and someone sent me their butt doctor—literally saved my ass."

That's not the only bathroom talk Meghan spilled in the interview. The Grammy winner also shared how she really feels about the internet going wild over her revelation that her and husband Daryl Sabara have two toilets side-by-side in their main bathroom. The reason? Having to wait her turn for the toilet after waking up every few hours to change her son.

"I'd be like, ‘I have to piss! Move it!'," she explained. "He was like, ‘OK…' But it's my favorite part of the house."

However, going number two next the Spy Kids actor is where Meghan draws the line, saying they tried it once but, "He's a smelly boy."