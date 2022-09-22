Schitt’s Creek Star Sarah Levy Shares How Her Baby Boy Made Her Even Closer With Dad Eugene Levy

Watch : Schitt's Creek Alum Sarah Levy Gives Birth to First Baby!

Sarah Levy and Eugene Levy have leveled up their bond—and it's all thanks to her bébé.

Sarah recently welcomed her first child with husband Graham Outerbridge, a baby boy named James Eugene. James' middle name is a clear homage to Sarah's father and, as Sarah recently shared, the tribute is one that warmed her dad's heart.

"My dad was incredibly touched that we named him James Eugene, and honestly, I could not imagine any other middle name for James," Sarah said in a recent interview with Babe by Hatch. "In my family we name people after middle names. It was just a nice way to honor my dad."

As if the little one's arrival couldn't be any more special, Sarah noted that James is the first grandchild for her parents, Eugene and Deborah Divine, which has "brought everyone even closer."

While having her baby boy has brought on a tighter bond, it also put Sarah into her parents' shoes. As a mom, Sarah shared that she now grasps things she didn't before about their family being in the spotlight.