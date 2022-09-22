How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Tell-All Impacted the Planned Kardashians Episodes

Watch : The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!

The Kardashians didn't want to make fans wait.

The Hulu reality series, which aired its season two premiere Sept. 22, dedicated its first episode to unpacking Khloe Kardashian's baby drama with ex Tristan Thompson. But according to sister Kim Kardashian, it didn't naturally happen that way.

"And now flashback to the rest of the season…" the reality star tweeted Sept. 22. "We didn't wanna make you wait til the end for this episode." And thank goodness for that.

The drama first began when Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit in Dec. 2021, in which she said that Tristan fathered now 9-month-old Theo Thompson. The season one finale of The Kardashians revealed the shocking moment when Khloe first heard the news. In Jan. 2022, the basketball player—who also shares daughter True Thompson with Khloe—confirmed he fathered Nichols' child.

But Khloe made sure to clarify that she only found out about his paternity scandal after they conceived baby No. 2 in Nov. 2021.

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she explained in the premiere. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"