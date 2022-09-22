How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Tell-All Impacted the Planned Kardashians Episodes

The Kardashians didn't want to make fans wait.
The Hulu reality series, which aired its season two premiere Sept. 22, dedicated its first episode to unpacking Khloe Kardashian's baby drama with ex Tristan Thompson. But according to sister Kim Kardashian, it didn't naturally happen that way.
"And now flashback to the rest of the season…" the reality star tweeted Sept. 22. "We didn't wanna make you wait til the end for this episode." And thank goodness for that.
The drama first began when Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit in Dec. 2021, in which she said that Tristan fathered now 9-month-old Theo Thompson. The season one finale of The Kardashians revealed the shocking moment when Khloe first heard the news. In Jan. 2022, the basketball player—who also shares daughter True Thompson with Khloe—confirmed he fathered Nichols' child.
But Khloe made sure to clarify that she only found out about his paternity scandal after they conceived baby No. 2 in Nov. 2021.
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she explained in the premiere. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
During the episode, Khloe detailed her struggles keeping the news of her impending baby boy private to protect from a "media frenzy."
"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now, ‘cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that," the Good American founder said in a confessional. "It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."
Despite the drama, the close-knit family wanted to ensure that Khloe celebrated the milestone. Matriarch Kris Jenner hosted a baby shower for close family and friends, which was lion-themed because "it's a Leo baby," according to the momager.
During the baby shower, sister Kim gave a toast to Khloe that left her (and fans) in tears.
"You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you," Kim said. "I'm just happy that you're finally getting to the place where you're accepting this in your life, because I just know that everything's been so hard for you and that just makes me really sad for you—and there's just no one that deserves happiness like you do."
Ultimately, the episode also showed Khloe welcoming her baby into the world with Tristan by her side, though she was "on the fence" about having his presence in the hospital. Their second child's name has yet to be revealed, though she said that it's "going to start with a T"—presumably to match daughter True.
"I am so grateful," Khloe said in a confessional. "It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."
New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.