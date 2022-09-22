Millie Bobby Brown Looks Effortlessly Chic With Her Bra Top and Baggy Jeans Combo

Millie Bobby Brown swapped out her ultra-glamorous gowns for a simple, yet chic look. Wearing a white bra and oversized jeans, she proved that basics are always in style.

Millie Bobby Brown is getting back to the basics—of fashion that is.

While the Stranger Things star may be known for shutting down the red carpet in glitzy and glamorous designs, her latest look proves that a simple outfit can be oh-so-chic.

Taking to Instagram on Sept. 22, Millie posed in a white bra that she paired with loose, ripped jeans that she cheekily left unbuttoned and unzipped. She kept the rest of her look casual, leaving her feet bare and accessorizing with only dainty earrings and black-frame sunglasses.

The Enola Holmes star's glam was understated, too. Millie styled her hair in a messy bun and textured fringe bangs, which complemented her nude lip and fresh face.

"blue jean white t <3," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of herself soaking up the sun in the countryside.

Between the scenic view and Millie's attire, it was all very reminiscent of a Calvin Klein ad.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

However, her delightful fashion moment comes a month after she opened up about experiencing online bullying for purely being herself.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," the Florence by Mills founder told Allure in an interview published on Aug. 10. "So it's like, 'What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am.'"

As the 18-year-old explained, "It's almost like, 'Okay, I'm going to try being this today.' [And then they say], 'Oh, no, I hate that.' 'Okay. Forget that. I'm going to try being this today.' 'Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.' Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"

However, she cited a support system, as helping her throughout this exploration phase.

"It helped to be able to understand that I don't need to be anything they said that I need to be," she added. "I just have to develop within myself. That's what I did...That's what I'm doing."

