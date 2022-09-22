Nicholas Sparks Wants Harry Styles to Star in Dreamland Movie Adaptation

Nicholas Sparks explained why Harry Styles would be an ideal fit for the role of Colby in a Dreamland movie adaptation.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 22, 2022 9:45 PMTags
MoviesCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics

More people want to bring Harry Styles to the cinema.

Author Nicholas Sparks revealed his ideal casting for the role of Colby in a Dreamland movie adaptation is none other than the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. The novelist mentioned the idea in a Sept. 20 Good Morning America appearance, noting that his daughters are fans of the musician.

Sparks elaborated on his thought process during a Sept. 22 interview on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, calling the Don't Worry Darling actor "an unbelievable singer."

He added, "He's coming out in a big movie. It's obvious the young man can act, and you always want a good actor."

Dreamland follows aspiring musical theater star Colby Mills, who experiences a tragedy that uproots his future career, but finds solace in the company of Morgan Lee. While Sparks believes Dreamland will likely be a movie, he clarified that no contracts involving Styles have been written up.

"My daughters hit the floor when they were watching the interview on television, like, 'Oh my gosh, really? It's gonna be Harry Styles,'" he said, referencing his time on GMA. "I'm like, 'I didn't say that. What, what I said was, well, wouldn't it be great if he was in there?'"

photos
Harry Styles' Best Looks

Sparks isn't the only one praising Styles' acting chops. The singer's mom Anne Twist penned a golden review of Don't Worry Darling after being one of the first in France to see the movie.

"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" Twist wrote on Instagram Sept. 21, accompanied by photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

2

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

3

How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Tell-All Impacted The Kardashians

She also had adoring words for Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who directed the movie.

"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued. "Well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."

Trending Stories

1

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

2

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

3

How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Tell-All Impacted The Kardashians

4
Exclusive

Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian

5
Exclusive

All 3 Law & Order Casts Tease Premiere Crossover Event

Latest News

Game of Thrones Star Headed to Paramount+'s 1923

Exclusive

Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis' Guide to Achieve Your Goals

Only Moschino Could Make Pool Floaties Chic

Meghan Trainor Reveals the Parenting Advice She Gave Hailey Bieber

The Truth About How Nicole Scherzinger Hand-Picked One Direction

Sarah Levy Shares How Her Baby Made Her Even Closer With Eugene Levy

How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Tell-All Impacted The Kardashians