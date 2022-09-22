Nicholas Sparks Wants Harry Styles to Star in Dreamland Movie Adaptation

Watch : Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics

More people want to bring Harry Styles to the cinema.

Author Nicholas Sparks revealed his ideal casting for the role of Colby in a Dreamland movie adaptation is none other than the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. The novelist mentioned the idea in a Sept. 20 Good Morning America appearance, noting that his daughters are fans of the musician.

Sparks elaborated on his thought process during a Sept. 22 interview on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, calling the Don't Worry Darling actor "an unbelievable singer."

He added, "He's coming out in a big movie. It's obvious the young man can act, and you always want a good actor."

Dreamland follows aspiring musical theater star Colby Mills, who experiences a tragedy that uproots his future career, but finds solace in the company of Morgan Lee. While Sparks believes Dreamland will likely be a movie, he clarified that no contracts involving Styles have been written up.

"My daughters hit the floor when they were watching the interview on television, like, 'Oh my gosh, really? It's gonna be Harry Styles,'" he said, referencing his time on GMA. "I'm like, 'I didn't say that. What, what I said was, well, wouldn't it be great if he was in there?'"