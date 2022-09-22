NXIVM Co-Founder Speaks Out in New Trailer for The Vow Part II

Watch : Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM Case

Nancy Salzman is trying to re-write her story.

In the trailer for HBO's The Vow Part II, which further examines the downfall of the NXIVM cult and the legal proceedings of the group's co-founders Salzman and Keith Raniere, those inside NXIVM wrestle with their complicity in the group's actions—and why things aren't any less complicated now.

"Five years after Keith Raniere's arrest in Mexico, amid rumors of a secret sex sorority within his self-help company NXIVM," the network says, "The Vow Part II reveals the manifold ways that Raniere and a trusted inner circle of acolytes conspired to induct women into a female only sect called DOS, a name derived from a Latin acronym meaning 'Master of Obedient Women.'"

In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. The following year, Salzman was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for racketeering in relation to her role in NXIVM and begin serving her sentence in February 2022.

"My whole company was destroyed," she says in the trailer, "and my whole life fell apart."