RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Sounds Off on Lisa Barlow Cheating Rumors

Watch : Meredith Marks Teases RHOSLC CHAOS & Addresses Lisa Rumors

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is still as icy as the Utah snow.

Everything changed for the former BFFs on the last season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith and her family during a hot mic rant. Now, Meredith says season three of the hit Bravo series will continue to follow the aftermath of their broken friendship—particularly the question of why Lisa said what she said.

"In any relationship, when you're hurt, if you can understand why this happened—whether it's someone just in a really bad place or there's past trauma or it's deflecting or projecting or just jealousy, whatever it may be," Meredith exclusively told E! News, "having a level of understanding of why that behavior occurred so that you can see that it's not going to happen again is what allows you to move forward in that relationship."

The RHOSLC season three trailer teased Meredith bringing up rumors about Lisa, including her telling Whitney Rose, "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."