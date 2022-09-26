RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Sounds Off on Lisa Barlow Cheating Rumors

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is still as icy as the Utah snow.
Everything changed for the former BFFs on the last season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith and her family during a hot mic rant. Now, Meredith says season three of the hit Bravo series will continue to follow the aftermath of their broken friendship—particularly the question of why Lisa said what she said.
"In any relationship, when you're hurt, if you can understand why this happened—whether it's someone just in a really bad place or there's past trauma or it's deflecting or projecting or just jealousy, whatever it may be," Meredith exclusively told E! News, "having a level of understanding of why that behavior occurred so that you can see that it's not going to happen again is what allows you to move forward in that relationship."
The RHOSLC season three trailer teased Meredith bringing up rumors about Lisa, including her telling Whitney Rose, "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."
"The rumors, I don't think I should say where they came from," Meredith told E! of the allegations, "But they came from several sources...There are rumors about everybody. That's the whole thing is that, for me, I bring up the fact that there are rumors out there—just loosely—not getting into any details because I am trying to wrap my head around if there's a deeper problem with Lisa."
Regardless, Meredith said, "I don't care if it's true or false, that's not the point."
"What I'm trying to get at is there a deeper problem, is there something I can look to to understand why she behaved the way she behaved," she explained. "Because I know I didn't do anything to incite that level of hatred and venom and lies. It was just a total childish tantrum that she had and I didn't deserve that at any level. In fact, nobody does. But regardless, I was trying to understand where were you coming from, what causes it? How can I understand how and why this happened so that I can help you figure out how it won't happen again and then we can try to move forward with caution, but move forward."
However, she clarified the favors she mentioned weren't exactly "sexual" in nature, as Whitney repeated in the trailer.
"If you notice I did not say 'sexual favors,' I said favors," Meredith stated. "There's a very big difference there. But I have no idea. If they're true I'm sure it will cause a lot of friction and tension and if they're not true I sincerely hope that they have the strength to deal with it. I mean there are rumors about everybody. If you have a solid marriage saying that there are rumors about affairs shouldn't impact it."
As for where she and Lisa stand today, Meredith added, "I think there's always stuff for everybody to hash out at the reunion, so I'll just leave it at that."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the official cast images below for more season three scoop.
