Why La Brea Season 2 Had to Hire an Intimacy Consultant

La Brea season two is about to get steamy.
The romance between characters Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and Levi Delgado (Nicholas Gonzalez) is getting more serious on the hit NBC series' sophomore season, according to the show's co-stars.
"I don't want to give any spoilers away, but we did have to employ an intimacy consultant this year," Zea exclusively told E! News when asked if their characters' romance will heat up this season.
Gonzalez added, "Actually, more than once. And actually at times we didn't even anticipate."
Zea agreed, "It's true. I would get the call saying, 'Hey, do you need me to be on set for episode whatever, scene whatever?' And I'm like, 'What's that now? What happens?' You certainly see more of the romance than you saw before, which was I guess nothing."
Co-star Eoin Macken, who plays Eve's ex-husband Gavin Harris, jokingly chimed in, "From Gavin's point of view, it gets very spicy."
Romantic storylines aside, the La Brea cast also teased possible new timelines being introduced now that some characters are in present day, some are in the B.C. era via a magic sinkhole and two arrived in the 1980s on the season one finale.
Macken shared, "That's the interesting thing about the show, there's a lot of different directions it can go in that way."
While Zea joked she's "so scared of spoilers," Macken confirmed "we can tell you that there will be more sinkholes" in season two.
With so many time travel surprises that already shocked viewers last season, Macken promised, "This year is OMG moments but in capitals."
Check out E! News' exclusive interview with Zea, Gonzalez and Macken above for more season two scoop, including which time periods the actors would want to travel back to in real life.
La Brea returns Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
