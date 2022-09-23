Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Says Season 10 Will Be "Different"

Watch : Tom Sandoval Reveals How Tom Schwartz Is Doing These Days

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is shaping up to be the show's most interesting yet—at least according to Tom Sandoval.

There is already tons of juicy drama in store for the Bravo series' upcoming season, including Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce, as well as Schwartz's rumored romance with co-star Raquel Leviss. But Sandoval teased it will be "a little bit different of a feel this season" in an exclusive interview with E! News on Sept. 21.

"I feel like we've made some changes even with production," the star shared. "I know from what I've heard from production, and also just in general with my experience with filming seasons, that this one is definitely going to be a really good one."

The 39-year-old believes season 10 will be an improvement upon the last—which concluded earlier this year—citing COVID-19 protocols as the reasoning behind season nine's "lull."

"It was really annoying," he joked. "But I feel that we're back. We're back to what people fell in love with our show. We're back there. This is definitely a pretty crazy season."