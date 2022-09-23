Why Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Says Season 10 Will Be "Different"

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is shaping up to be the show's most interesting yet—at least according to Tom Sandoval.
There is already tons of juicy drama in store for the Bravo series' upcoming season, including Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce, as well as Schwartz's rumored romance with co-star Raquel Leviss. But Sandoval teased it will be "a little bit different of a feel this season" in an exclusive interview with E! News on Sept. 21.
"I feel like we've made some changes even with production," the star shared. "I know from what I've heard from production, and also just in general with my experience with filming seasons, that this one is definitely going to be a really good one."
The 39-year-old believes season 10 will be an improvement upon the last—which concluded earlier this year—citing COVID-19 protocols as the reasoning behind season nine's "lull."
"It was really annoying," he joked. "But I feel that we're back. We're back to what people fell in love with our show. We're back there. This is definitely a pretty crazy season."
Part of the "crazy season" could focus on the star's complicated friendship with former co-star Jax Taylor. Ever since Taylor slept with Sandoval's then-girlfriend Kristen Doute on the VPR's second season, the former besties have been through their fair share of ups and downs.
But it seems as though things are shaping up for the two, as Sandoval told E! News that they have had several pleasant encounters over the past few months.
"I don't hang out with him a ton, but I see him at The Abbey," he shared. "I ran into him at a party on Labor Day. We talked and hung out. It was cool. It's chill. We're not super, super tight, but we're cool. We'll catch up."
Outside of filming, Sandoval has had his hands full with the opening of his and Schwartz's restaurant Schwartz and Sandy's, as well as partnering with Yelp to launch the rewards program Servies, which celebrates front-of-house restaurant workers like himself.
"Considering that I worked in front of the house for nearly 20 years, I know how important it is to recognize all the hard work they do," he told E! News about the program, in which workers can win a $3,000 prize and custom trophy.
Ahead of VPR season 10, fans can catch Sandoval and Schwartz on the new season of Bravo's Winter House, which premieres Oct. 13.
Catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules now streaming on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)