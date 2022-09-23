A Complete Guide to the Don't Worry Darling Drama, From CinemaCon to Spit-Gate

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama: EXPLAINED!

A blossoming romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles would have been plenty to chew on while in line for popcorn.

Instead, madness ensued, and rampant rumors of discord during the making of Don't Worry Darling, which finally opens Sept. 23, usurped whatever organic anticipation might have accompanied the run-up to the release of Wilde's second film as a director. As far as the plot goes, anyway.

And the plot—1950s-era housewife Alice, played by Florence Pugh, starts losing her mind (Or is she the only sane one?!) while her go-getter husband Jack (Styles) devotes himself to a mysterious work project devised by his charismatic boss, Frank (Chris Pine)—sounded pretty interesting.

By now, however, critics' impressions of the psychological thriller set in a gorgeously appointed but sinister AF desert utopia are, like Frank, unreliable: Like a jury instructed not to take stricken testimony into consideration during deliberations, it's impossible to say what may have influenced their final verdict.

"It could be a lot worse," Wilde said on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 21. "We're alive and everything's going to be OK."