The One Thing Anthony Mackie Wants to See in Captain America: New World Order

Anthony Mackie is ready to throw some hands.
The actor, who will star as Captain America in 2024's highly-anticipated Captain America: New World Order, knows he has some big shoes to fill and an even bigger shield to carry.
In an exclusive conversation with E! News, the Falcon and the Winter Solider star said the movie is currently "in pre-production, we're getting it all together to start shooting next year," but he already has some major plans for his big screen debut as the red, white and blue crusader.
"I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider]," Anthony said, "when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad ass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."
In the scene, an unsuspecting Cap finds himself surrounded by an elevator full of Hydra agents posing as members of S.H.I.E.L.D. And, despite the odds being stacked against him, comes out on top.
He is Captain America after all.
Anthony's Sam Wilson (formerly known as Falcon) was handed the Captain America shield by Chris' Steve Rogers (a.k.a the original Captain America) at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. However, his character officially became Captain America in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Solider in 2021.
But has the MCU really seen the last of Steve Rogers? "Chris is so far gone from Marvel," Anthony joked. "Like, Marvel is not even in his radius. He's so far gone. He's enjoying life. He's like an old retired dude."
That doesn't mean Chris is out of Anthony's life. In fact, he said that he, Chris and Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Solider, have developed a strong Marvel brotherhood over the years.
"It's not often you come across people you work with who you sincerely miss and consider friends," Anthony said. "Fortunately, between the three of us, we're actually friends. We go to each other's houses and spend birthdays together."
Avengers assemble, indeed.
Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters in 2024.