Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show

Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!
Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
Why not use the actual tub? Coco explained in her Sept. 22 Instagram post that they only had one hour to get ready for the occasion. The 43-year-old wrote, "The sink is easiest when you have to be fast."
But even though Coco gave her reasoning behind the hygiene hack, the soak in the sink has caused quite the divide in her comment section. One user wrote, "Yall still treating her like an Infant." While another added, "Are you kidding?! In the kitchen sink!! SHE's not a BABY ANYMORE!"
Meanwhile, some users had a positive take on the matter with one writing, "The sink tub so adorable." Another added, "Sink baths are the best.
Later in the day, the pair attended a Patricia Field fashion show where Coco sported a blue dress paired with a multi-colored sparkling necklace. Chanel's outfit featured a pink plaid skirt, black long sleeve shirt and matching headband.
It's not the first time that Coco has faced criticism over her choices when it comes to Chanel. Back in May, Coco and Ice-T received backlash for posting a snap of Chanel sitting in a stroller during a family trip to Atlantis Bahamas.
After the stroller spectacle was covered by CNN, Ice-T stepped in to give his thoughts.
"Lol… CNN? Really?" he wrote in a May 24 tweet. "MFs ain't got s--t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."
More recently, the couple celebrated her first day of first grade. Coco got candid with the milestone by sharing a video of herself crying after dropping Chanel off at school that first day.
"I know you moms can relate," she wrote in her Sept. 8 Instagram post. "Who else is an emotional wreck on the 1st day of school?"