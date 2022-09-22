Why Charlize Theron Says She's Never Had a "Kim Kardashian Level" of Fame

Charlize Theron got candid about her relationship with fame and why her daughters’ approval means more to her than Hollywood’s.

Charlize Theron is content with not being historic on the fury road.

The Atomic Blonde actress recently spoke about her career in the film industry, saying that her journey to fame "has always been a mediocre ride." Theron, 47, said that she's come to terms with how her popularity has changed over the years.

"I feel like I'm at a place where it is what it is. Working more isn't, I think, going to change my level of fame," Theron told Harper's Baazar for an October cover story. "I've never been one of those people that's at a Kim Kardashian level. But I feel like it's just always been this thing."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star said her level of fame might've impacted what projects she did in the past, but now she doesn't mind being told no.

"I will say, back in the day, it used to be like, you want to have some of this fame so you can go make the s--t that you really want to make," Theron said. "But now it's like, I pitch s--t all day long and people are like, ‘No, thanks.' I'm like, ‘I guess that's not cash in the bank anymore.' And that's nice."

She continued, "It's nice that you're making things on the merit of how good they are versus this idea of, like, ‘Oh, you're this thing, and we want to be in business with that thing.'"

In fact, Theron would put star power on the back burner just to be the best cook to her daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7.

"When my kids say, ‘Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,' nothing gets close to that," Theron said. "I don't ever need them to be like, ‘Oh, you're in that movie.'"

