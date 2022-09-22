Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith & Nick Are Struggling After "a Very Difficult 6 Months"

The honeymoon period is certainly over for our resident Grey-Sloan Memorial lovebirds.
ABC released the first trailer for the upcoming season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, and in it we get our first sneak peek of what's happened to the fairly new relationship between Drs. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).
After Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) informs Meredith that the man she loves "is here" from Minnesota, Nick reminds Meredith that it's been "six months."
"It's been a very difficult six months," Meredith responds.
The rest of the trailer is focused on getting the new class of interns acclimated to the hospital, who include Glee alum Harry Shum Jr., alongside Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane and Midori Francis. In a scene eerily reminiscent of the pilot, Meredith greets the new docs matter-of-factly.
"Congratulations. You did it. You're here," she tells the new group. "We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired you for your fight."
In another parallel to the show's beginnings, Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) admits to Meredith that he unknowingly slept with Kane's Jules, an intern—which is exactly how Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey)'s relationship began in season one.
"I'm in no position to judge you on this," she replies, and, in a nod to one of their most intense on-screen kisses, adds, "I do recommend you stay away from elevators."
But fans might not be getting anything close to that kiss this season, as Meredith's arc will be taking a backseat this season. Pompeo will only be appearing in the series in a "limited capacity," starring in eight of the season's 20 episodes.
Watch all the drama unfold when season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.