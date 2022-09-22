Julia Fox Proves She's the Queen of Risky Fashion in Daring Balaclava Look

The word "basic" isn't in Julia Fox's style vocabulary.
In fact, if it feels like the Uncut Gems actress is consistently raising the bar in fashion, it's because she is. Whether she's stopping traffic in NSFW pants or making people clutch their pearls as she grocery shops in lingerie, she's a total trendsetter.
And while attending shows during Milan Fashion Week, Julia made sure all eyes were on her.
On Sept. 22, she was spotted wearing a risqué balaclava (who knew that was even possible!) with an attached bra that covered her neck more than her chest. She paired the teensy top with an extremely low-rise skirt that cheekily cut out in the back to display her derrière.
Her dainty accessories—kitten heels and a small handbag—just added to her edgy look.
Julia's outfit wouldn't be complete without her theatrical winged eyeliner, which really grabbed attention considering the rest of her face was covered.
The actress recently opened up about why she's not afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion.
"I think just being fearless, not giving a f--k, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Julia told People in June. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."
Milan Fashion Week is still going strong, which means the star has plenty more opportunities to drop jaws. But in the meantime, keep on scrolling to relive some of her most daring looks.