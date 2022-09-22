RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Has the Best Response to Affair Rumors

Watch : Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Address RHOBH Affair Rumors

Dorit Kemsley is once again shutting down affair rumors, but this time, her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley joined her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about the ongoing gossip surrounding her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky on Watch What Happens Live Sept. 21. Responding to the fan-submitted question, she said, "Honey, listen. When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it."

That's not to say the rumors aren't hurtful, though. In fact, Dorit said they've struck a chord because the two couples are such close friends. "It's such a nothing," the Beverly Beach owner added. "And then to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross."

PK, on the other hand, had a much different reaction. Serving up some humor from the WWHL audience, he asked, "When she's got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?"

The lighthearted joke was a reprieve from all of the gossip talk, which Dorit said she initially intended to ignore for fear of "giving air to it." However, it wasn't on WWHL that she first broke her silence on the matter—instead, Dorit responded to an Aug. 14 social media post (which speculated about an affair between her and Mauricio) from none other than one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey.