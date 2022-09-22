RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Has the Best Response to Affair Rumors

Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley hilariously clapped back at rumors she's having an affair with the husband of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BFF Kyle Richards.

Watch: Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Address RHOBH Affair Rumors

Dorit Kemsley is once again shutting down affair rumors, but this time, her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley joined her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about the ongoing gossip surrounding her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky on Watch What Happens Live Sept. 21. Responding to the fan-submitted question, she said, "Honey, listen. When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it."

That's not to say the rumors aren't hurtful, though. In fact, Dorit said they've struck a chord because the two couples are such close friends. "It's such a nothing," the Beverly Beach owner added. "And then to have someone start those vile rumors, it's gross."

PK, on the other hand, had a much different reaction. Serving up some humor from the WWHL audience, he asked, "When she's got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?"

The lighthearted joke was a reprieve from all of the gossip talk, which Dorit said she initially intended to ignore for fear of "giving air to it." However, it wasn't on WWHL that she first broke her silence on the matter—instead, Dorit responded to an Aug. 14 social media post (which speculated about an affair between her and Mauricio) from none other than one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

"Is something wrong with you woman?" Dorit commented on Dana's Instagram post, which featured a fake movie poster for An Affair to Remember with an edited photo of Dorit and Mauricio. "Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You're definitely one of the thirstiest people I've ever seen, I guess it's just as simple as that?"

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Bravo star went on to criticize Dana for spreading a rumor that could affect her and PK's kids, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6. "Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie," Dorit wrote. "Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it's a disgusting lie?"

Finally, Dorit recommended that Dana "have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives" since there's "ZERO truth" to the rumor about her and Mauricio. "your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason," she added. "It's sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably."

Hear more from Dorit in the above WWHL clip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

