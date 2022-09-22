Kim Kardashian Has Fans in Tears Over Speech at Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian isn't the only one left in tears after that episode of The Kardashians.
During the show's season two premiere, Khloe Kardashian attended a baby shower thrown by family and friends for her baby boy. Earlier this year, the Good American founder confirmed she was expecting another baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate. (In a statement shared to E! News in July, a rep for Khloe noted that their second child was conceived prior to her learning of Tristan's paternity scandal last year).
Amid the celebratory event, Kim gave a toast to Khloe—who is also mom 4-year-old daughter True—about finding the joy in her second blessing, adding that she was "so excited to meet this baby," which led to an outpouring of happy tears.
"You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you," the SKIMS founder said. "And I'm just happy that you're finally getting to the place where you're accepting this in your life because I just know that everything's been so hard for you and that just makes me really sad for you—and there's just no one that deserves happiness like you do."
But it turns out Kim wasn't the only one in her feels, as fans shared their emotional reactions to her speech in real time on social media. "Never thought a Kardashian's episode could make me cry but Kim's speech had me in tears," one user tweeted. Another added, "Kim & Kylie [Jenner] had me boohooing clutching my chest it's always been the sisterhood for me."
In her toast, Kim also highlighted the silver lining she wanted to Khloe to remember moving forward. "Seriously, and if you can't see it now—this baby is gonna bring you so much love and joy and happiness—into all of our lives," Kim continued. "You're not gonna remember what life is like without him. He will show you what real love is supposed to be like and that's all that matters."
As for what else she wants her sister to have in mind moving forward? That despite the road ahead, Khloe deserves the happiest of endings. "I think my wish for Khloe is to not be so hard on yourself," Kim said through tears in a confessional. "Everything will come to you and this baby is supposed to be here and he's going to make you so happy and I'll promise you, you'll have everything that you want out of this life because no one deserves it the way that you do."
Khloe's son was born in July but she has yet to publicly share his name.