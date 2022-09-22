How John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin Feel About Full House Turning 35

Watch : John Stamos Spitballs Idea for Another "Fuller House" Reboot

The Full House cast is celebrating yet another milestone in their careers.

Believe it or not, Sept. 22 marks 35 years since the hit sitcom debuted on ABC. This news is bittersweet for Jodie Sweetin, who caught up with E! News at the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine show, a tribute to Bob Saget benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

It may sound weird that Jodie has mixed feelings about this anniversary, but she has good reason: "Somebody reminded me that it's the 35th anniversary and all it did was make me feel really, really old because something I was involved in has a 35th anniversary," she told E! News Sept. "I can't believe it."

Indeed, little Stephanie Tanner isn't so little anymore. The actress is now 40 years old and has two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, who are older than she was when she first started acting. She looked back on the surreal experience, saying, "I never would have thought in a million years that something that I started doing when I was barely five years old would affect the rest of my life."