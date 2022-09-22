Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Her and Devin Booker's Slam Dunk Style Moment

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic

Kendall Jenner is taking a walk down memory lane with some of her best fashion moments.

On Sept. 22, the Kardashians star, 26, went through 16 looks from 2007 to 2022 as part of Vogue's "Life in Photos" segment. While speaking about the stunning vintage Dolce & Gabbana look she wore during her trip to Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian's May nuptials to Travis Barker, Kendall shared details about her matching look with boyfriend Devin Booker.

"We did not match on purpose," she explained. "It just happened. We just walked out, and we were like, ‘This is great.'"

At the time, the NBA star, 25, wore a cream-colored dress shirt over a white t-shirt, khaki cargo pants and cream sandals, while Kendall wore a beige skirt and button-up blouse that was covered in brown floral designs. The supermodel paired the look with a pair of nude heels.

Though Kendall and Devin—who began dating in June 2020—briefly split earlier this summer, the couple reconciled in July.