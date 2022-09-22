Tori Spelling Enjoys Rare Outing With Mom Candy and Brother Randy

Watch : Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

It was a Spelling family reunion.

Tori Spelling, her mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling got together for their first family dinner in decades to celebrate Candy's 77th birthday. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress commemorated the occasion on Instagram,sharing a snap of herself with Candy and Randy.

"This was a special moment in time," Tori wrote in the Sept. 20 post. "I don't think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years."

She added, "All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can't wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!"

The following day, Tori further gushed over her mom's birthday celebration on Instagram, alongside a photo of with her arms around her mother. "Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I've learned recently… life is short," she captioned the Sept. 21 post, referring to the death of her best friend Scout Masterson earlier this month. "So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling."