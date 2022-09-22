John Mayer Shares What Made His Friendship With Bob Saget So Special

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

John Mayer is showing up for his late friend, Bob Saget.

Several months after the Full House star's death at age 65, the musician attended the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A tribute to Bob Saget event, sharing his fond memories of the late comedian with E! News .

"Well, I don't want to start saying traits about Bob that then would you start thinking that I thought of myself as, But Bob was utterly handsome," Mayer joked Sept. 21. "I gotta tell you, it's really hard to know there would have been a Bob joke in here somewhere, but not be able to tell it because you can't think like Bob. I know how there's a Bob joke here, and I can't- only Bob would know it. I know the timing of when a Bob joke would come in, but I don't know what it would be. I know it'd be dirty."