Elizabeth Chambers Details "Committed" Relationship With Ricardas Kazinec

Watch : Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Chambers is officially back off the market.

More than two years after filing for divorce from Armie Hammer, the culinary entrepreneur, 40, got candid in her cover story with E! News about her new romance with wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec. (Read the story here.)

"I feel like casual dating is a very important process to that journey," she told Francesca Amiker. "I am in a committed relationship now."

However, Chambers—who shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5, with Hammer—isn't planning too far ahead.

"I think if there is one thing the last few years has taught us, it's that you have be open to everything," she shared. "I am such a traditional person. I love family. I would have seven babies if I could. But I'm just living in the moment and happy. My friends and I always joke, ‘The juicy-juicy is the best.' I'm not in any rush to get through the juicy-juicy. We don't need to overthink anything. Whatever happens is beautiful."