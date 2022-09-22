Elizabeth Chambers Details "Committed" Relationship With Ricardas Kazinec

Elizabeth Chambers is officially back off the market.
More than two years after filing for divorce from Armie Hammer, the culinary entrepreneur, 40, got candid in her cover story with E! News about her new romance with wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec. (Read the story here.)
"I feel like casual dating is a very important process to that journey," she told Francesca Amiker. "I am in a committed relationship now."
However, Chambers—who shares daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 5, with Hammer—isn't planning too far ahead.
"I think if there is one thing the last few years has taught us, it's that you have be open to everything," she shared. "I am such a traditional person. I love family. I would have seven babies if I could. But I'm just living in the moment and happy. My friends and I always joke, ‘The juicy-juicy is the best.' I'm not in any rush to get through the juicy-juicy. We don't need to overthink anything. Whatever happens is beautiful."
On Sept. 16, Chambers debuted her new relationship with Kazinec on Instagram, posting Polaroids of the pair laughing together and sharing a kiss. She simply captioned the post, "Happy Friday."
Her new romance comes more than two years after she filed for divorce from Hammer, citing irreconcilable differences. Their July 2020 split came months before the Social Network actor was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. (Hammer and his attorney, Andrew Brettler, have denied all allegations against him.)
Although the BIRD Bakery founder admitted to E! News that her divorce with Hammer has not been finalized yet, she said that they "are in a really great place."
"We talk all the time," she noted. "We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So, there's nothing we won't do."