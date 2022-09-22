Andor Star Diego Luna Explains Why Fans Will Be "Surprised" By New Star Wars Story

Watch : Andor: Diego Luna Dishes on This New Star Wars Story

New surprises await in the Star Wars universe.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Andor star Diego Luna revealed that fans can expect an unpredictable new Star Wars story, which premiered on Disney+ Sept. 21. "Don't think you know by seeing these three episodes what the series is going to be like," he teased on what's to come. "You know, what characters you will see. Not even tonally. The season will allow the story to transform."

Reprising his role as Cassius Andor from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series is a prequel that leads up to the events of the film. Even so, Diego noted that viewers won't expect the show's twists and turns.

"Once you think you got it, we'll go somewhere else," he continued, "and you'll meet other characters, you'll see other scenarios. It goes from being very epic, adventurous, and action driven, suddenly it'll become very intimate. And suddenly it'll become more spyish and political. So, the show will be transforming through the whole process of these 12 episodes, so expect to be surprised."