RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Accusation

What happened in Aspen didn't stay in Aspen for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.

Following the group's Colorado trip on the Bravo series' Sept. 21 episode, Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" at a nightclub, after which the drama continued on the ride home and at her sister Kyle Richards' house.

Lisa chatted about the events—which allegedly included Kathy insulting Kyle and other RHOBH cast members—with the group on Wednesday's episode, saying in a confessional, "I feel like I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton."

Lisa's recount of events is not how Kathy remembers things going down, and she took to Instagram after the episode to throw shade at her co-star's accusations.

Among Kathy's many Instagram stories was a clip posted by a fan of Lisa and Kim Richards' infamous Amsterdam dinner fight on RHOBH season five. "Lisa Rinna is talking? I think she forgot about all the stuff SHE HAS DONE," read the post, complete with a teacup emoji.