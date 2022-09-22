Harry Styles' Mom Anne Twist Claps Back at Critics Following Olivia Wilde Praise

Watch : Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine

Harry Styles' mom is protecting her darlings.

Less than 24 hours after Anne Twist praised her son's latest project Don't Worry Darling and the film's director Olivia Wilde, she returned to social media to call out critics.

"‘If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all,'" Anne wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 22. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest."

Anne added, "I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go…If you don't like me..please don't follow me. Simple."

Her post follows an earlier golden review she had shared of the film and her son's girlfriend.