Harry Styles' Mom Anne Twist Claps Back at Critics Following Olivia Wilde Praise

Harry Styles' mom is protecting her darlings.
Less than 24 hours after Anne Twist praised her son's latest project Don't Worry Darling and the film's director Olivia Wilde, she returned to social media to call out critics.
"‘If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all,'" Anne wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 22. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest."
Anne added, "I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go…If you don't like me..please don't follow me. Simple."
Her post follows an earlier golden review she had shared of the film and her son's girlfriend.
"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sept. 21, alongside photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."
In her post, she also complimented Olivia, who was first linked to the popstar in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the project.
"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued, "well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."
Anne's post follows months of behind-the-scenes drama rumors between Olivia and the lead of the film, Florence Pugh.
At the Venice Film International Festival earlier this month, Olivia only had good things to say about her co-star.
"Florence is a force," Olivia said during the film's press conference on Sept. 5. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
She also briefly addressed the online speculation.
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."