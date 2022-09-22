Harry Styles' Mom Anne Twist Claps Back at Critics Following Olivia Wilde Praise

Hours after praising Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles' mom Anne Twist responded to the negative comments about the director’s film Don’t Worry Darling. See why she’s “saddened.”

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 22, 2022 5:57 PMTags
Olivia WildeCelebritiesHarry StylesInstagram
Watch: Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine

Harry Styles' mom is protecting her darlings.

Less than 24 hours after Anne Twist praised her son's latest project Don't Worry Darling and the film's director Olivia Wilde, she returned to social media to call out critics.

"‘If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all,'" Anne wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 22. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest."

Anne added, "I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go…If you don't like me..please don't follow me. Simple."

Her post follows an earlier golden review she had shared of the film and her son's girlfriend.

read
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Couple Up for Don't Worry Darling After-Party in NYC

"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram on Sept. 21, alongside photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."

In her post, she also complimented Olivia, who was first linked to the popstar in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the project.

"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued, "well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."

Anne's post follows months of behind-the-scenes drama rumors between Olivia and the lead of the film, Florence Pugh.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

2

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

3

Love Is Blind's Nick & Danielle Give an Update Post Split

At the Venice Film International Festival earlier this month, Olivia only had good things to say about her co-star. 

"Florence is a force," Olivia said during the film's press conference on Sept. 5. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

She also briefly addressed the online speculation. 

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished." 

Trending Stories

1

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

2

The Goldbergs Mourn Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 Premiere

3

Love Is Blind's Nick & Danielle Give an Update Post Split

4

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

5

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

Latest News

David Tennant's Son to Star in House of the Dragon as Aegon II

Elizabeth Chambers Details “Committed” Romance With Ricardas Kazinec

See the Newest Students Enrolled in Heartstopper Season 2

Exclusive

Diego Luna Says New Star Wars Story Will "Surprise" Fans

Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Drama

Harry Styles' Mom Anne Slams Critics Following Olivia Wilde Praise

Wynonna Judd Shares the Questions She Has After Mom Naomi's Death