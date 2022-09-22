Wynonna Judd Shares the Questions She Has After Mom Naomi's Death

Watch : Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death

Wynonna Judd is reflecting on the days leading up to the devastating death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

Wynonna opened up about her mother in her first interview since Naomi took her own life in April 2022, and the challenges that come with mental illness.

"I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it," she revealed during a preview clip for CBS Sunday Morning. "Because she had had episodes before and she had gotten better and that's the challenge with mental illness, it's really, really mysterious."

Wynonna said that during her grieving process, she's looked back to see if there were signs she missed.

"That's what I live in-was there anything I should have looked for or should have known? I didn't," she added. "That's why it's such a shock."

But the singer wants people to know the depths of mental illness and not judge a book by its cover when it comes to people who struggle with these issues.

"People think it's a character flaw and they don't know it's this incredibly dark and light experience," Wynonna said. Sharing a part of her late mother's experience, she explained, "She had incredibly great days in the middle of the dark days, that's why it's so confusing."