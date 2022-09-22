Maren Morris Shares Why She “Stands Up for Injustices” Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

If Maren Morris sees something, she is going to say something.
As a mom to 2-year-old son Hayes, the country singer knows the struggles kids are facing online.
"I feel terrible, honestly, for kids that are growing up with social media," Maren said Sept. 21 on Audacy's I'm Listening podcast. "People can cowardly hide behind their phone screens. I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I'm where I'm at and I still deal with that. It never really ends, and it's not whether you're bullied as a public figure or a kid, you're just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that's trying to puncture your balloon of happiness."
In August, Maren found herself in a public disagreement with Brittany Aldean after calling out her Instagram post referencing gender identity.
While she didn't address the feud directly in her latest interview, Maren explained that she's not afraid to speak out on issues that matter to her.
"I can sleep at night knowing that I'm always trying to be a better person," she said. "I stand up for injustices when I see them, and then sometimes I know that it's totally okay to not insert yourself into the fight. Sometimes you can silently support something as well. And that's something you have to do for your own mental health."
According to Maren, she doesn't read the comments. The conscious decision is "one of the best things I could've ever done."
"I don't need to know," she said. "I'm doing my thing. I'm having a great time. If I posted a picture of it, it's because I'm proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it. And I don't necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it."
Ultimately, the attention surrounding her posts towards Jason Aldean's wife has been hard to ignore. Earlier this week, Maren said she doesn't feel comfortable going to the 2022 CMA Awards in November amid her feud with Brittany.
"I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," Maren noted in a Sept. 20 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."
But when she needs to feel uplifted or inspired, Maren always goes back to the music.
"The music that I will go to would be more praise and worship music," she shared on I'm Listening. "If I play it in my house when I'm making dinner or cleaning, it's just positive energy filling the house in the forms of sound waves. It's really nice, and it's uplifting, and it's encouraging. It reminds me that I am loved and that I am cherished and that I am a daughter of God."