Has Tom Bergeron Retired from Hosting? He Says...

You haven't seen the last of Tom Bergeron.
The former Dancing With the Stars host told E! News exclusively that although he's been taking time off since his 2020 exit from hosting the show, he wouldn't consider himself retired. Instead, he's just been "enjoying being a man of leisure."
Although he's involved in "the odd project here and there," Bergeron revealed he loves "the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis."
"I didn't realize how much sloth I was capable of," he quipped on the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget red carpet, which is a gala benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation.
Bergeron parted ways with DWTS in 2020 along with co-host Erin Andrews, with ABC sharing that they were set to "embark on a new creative direction," but the host would "forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family."
However in 2021, Bergeron shared that "the show that I left was not the show that I loved."
"There were personnel changes behind the scenes," he explained to Saget on the comedian's podcast in Oct. 2021. "And those people and I did not see eye to eye about how best to present the show, particularly when we were at a point where it was on only once a year."
Just three months later, Saget passed away from head trauma. He was 65 years old.
On the red carpet, Bergeron remembered his friend—who hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 before Bergeron took on the role in 2001—calling him a "video brother" from "another mother."
Recalling when Saget returned for the show's 25th anniversary, Bergeron revealed he "wanted [Saget] to come back on AFV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show, but also to celebrate him."
"It was just the best," he said. "The best."
Both Dancing With the Stars and America's Funniest Home Videos are now available to stream on Disney+.