Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Gives Update on Tom Schwartz Amid Raquel Leviss Romance Rumors

The bond between the Toms is unbreakable.

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been hard at work on their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, but the latter has also been busy dealing with his personal life. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and his ex Katie Maloney announced they were getting a divorce back in March. Then, in August, a source told E! News that Schwartz and his co-star Raquel Leviss had been getting close—so much so that the flirtationship had started to become a source of "tension" for Schwartz and Katie, who had previously remained good friends after the split.

All that's to say, it's no wonder Schwartz "has been a little quiet on social media lately," as Sandoval exclusively told E! News Sept. 22. "This bar has definitely really put us through the wringer—emotionally, mentally, physically, financially—and obviously with going through a divorce and going through changes in his life, dealing with family stuff, he's definitely had his ups and downs."

However, "overall, he seems to be in a decent mindset," Sandoval noted of his longtime BFF, who he also described as being "pretty positive and pretty optimistic in his life."