The Goldbergs Say Goodbye to Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season Premiere

The Goldbergs are saying goodbye.

In the season 10 premiere of the ABC series, which aired Sept. 21, Adam (Sean Giambrone) reveals in a voiceover that his father Murray (Jeff Garlin) suddenly passed away. "Just a few months ago, out of nowhere, we lost my dad," Adam said as the camera focused on his dad's empty recliner. "We will always love you, dad. Always. And we will find a way to continue on together. Because, after all, we're the Goldbergs."

As the family copes with the loss of Murray, they begin giving away his belongings, including his recliner. However, Pop Pop (Judd Hirsch) removes it from the garbage, saving it so that Erica (Hayley Orrantia) can use it as a glider in her daughter's nursery.

In real life, Garlin exited the series following an HR investigation into misconduct on The Goldbergs set. At the time, Garlin told Vanity Fair he left of his own accord, denying that he behaved inappropriately towards the cast and crew. He dismissed reports that he got "physical" with anyone, adding, "And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed." (You can find his full statement here.)