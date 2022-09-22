All 3 Law & Order Casts Tease Premiere Crossover Event

Watch : Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return

The action is never dun dun when it comes to the Law & Order franchise.

For the first time ever, the brand is kicking off its return to Thursday night TV with a massive crossover event, uniting the dedicated detectives from the Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime and the O.G. show for a single case.

E! News caught up with cast members from across the L&O universe at their joint-premiere carpet in New York City to get the scoop on all the perp-busting, law-breaking and teamwork set to hit TVs in the all-encompassing, three-hour story. So what's the verdict?

"It's lit!" said Danielle Monet Truitt, who plays Organized Crime task force Sergeant Ayanna Bell. "And I'm going to say it's powerful and surprising."

Though Organized Crime typically wraps up the L&O programming in NBC's 10 p.m. time slot, Bell and her team will lead premiere night instead, followed by SVU at 9 p.m. and Law and Order at 10.

One delicate situation that will come to pass from the last season of Organized Crime involves the relationship between Sergeant Bell and her wife Denise (Keren Dukes), who fled their apartment and took the couple's baby son, Jack, with her.