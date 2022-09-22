Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Gesture to Thank Those Involved in Queen's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their gratitude to the volunteers and operational staff involved in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Guildhall on Sept. 22. to thank them in person.
The couple appeared moved by the kindness showed to the royal family. According to the BBC, after one individual expressed how tough the last few days must have been, William replied, "If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better."
Speaking on grief, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly added, "There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all, but certain moments catch you out."
The Queen was laid to rest in a private burial service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19. Earlier that day, Her Majesty's life was commemorated in a State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London after four full days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. Following the funeral, the casket was taken on a procession through London to Wellington Arch before heading to Windsor.
Countless mourners paid their respects, with thousands of people waiting hours in line to say goodbye to the Queen. According to the BBC, William joked to a council worker that the toy Paddington Bear tributes, a nod to the famous character who appeared in June a video with the Queen in honor of her Platinum Jubilee, were a "new addition" whereas "the corgis have been there for longer."
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. In a Sept. 10 tribute, William called the Queen an "extraordinary leader" and shared what he'll personally remember about her.
"While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful," he wrote." I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."