Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sweet Gesture to Thank Those Involved in Queen's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their gratitude to the volunteers and operational staff involved in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Windsor Guildhall on Sept. 22. to thank them in person.

The couple appeared moved by the kindness showed to the royal family. According to the BBC, after one individual expressed how tough the last few days must have been, William replied, "If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better."

Speaking on grief, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly added, "There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all, but certain moments catch you out."

The Queen was laid to rest in a private burial service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19. Earlier that day, Her Majesty's life was commemorated in a State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London after four full days of lying in state at Westminster Hall. Following the funeral, the casket was taken on a procession through London to Wellington Arch before heading to Windsor.