Johnny Depp Dating Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp's new romance is raising eyebrows.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News.

Rich was part of Depp's legal team when he filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid in 2018 for labeling him a "wife-beater" in reference to his former marriage to actress Amber Heard, a claim Depp denied. However, Rich was not a part of his counsel in his defamation trial against the Aquaman actress in the U.S. earlier this year.

Though Rich was not on Depp's most recent legal team, she did show her support to the Rum Diary actor by making several court appearances during his trial.

On May 3, she was photographed outside the Virginia courthouse hugging, Camille Vasquez, who was part of Depp's U.S. legal team. And almost two weeks later, she was spotted inside the courtroom.