The Must-Have Shark Stratos Ultralight Stick Vacuum Is Just $250 Right Now

You can save time, your floors, and your wallet by picking up the Shark Stratos Ultralight Stick Vacuum at QVC right now.

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Vacuuming: It sucks! (Get it?) No, but really, it's a chore that hardly anyone ever wants to do. Lugging a heavy thing in and out of a closet and dragging it around the house, plus needing to clean out the brush roll and dump the contents on top of it? No one blames you for letting the dust bunnies pile up here and there.

Fortunately, QVC has a sale on the Shark Stratos Ultralight Stick Vacuum with DuoClean and PowerFins right now. It's down to $250 from the usual $300, and it'll save you more than money. Described as the "ultimate cleaning experience," it's a self-cleaning wonder with "continuous cleaning contact" and, best of all, "no hair wrap." In other words? While you clean your space, it cleans itself. One fewer thing to worry about.

This odor-neutralizing stick vacuum comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool, a pet power brush, and more. It's time to make fall cleaning a thing.

Dyson's V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Is a House Cleaning Must-Have

Shark Stratos Ultralight Stick Vacuum With DuoClean

From now through the end of 2022, you can get this Shark Ultralight Stick Vacuum in Black, Silver, Emerald, Eggplant, and Teal exclusively at QVC — but it won't always be at this price!

$300
$250
QVC

Since Virgo season is still going strong, here are 15 household cleaning products to buy from Amazon for less.

