Kathy Griffin Shares Health Update Nearly One Year After Lung Cancer Battle

Kathy Griffin is finding her voice again.

Nearly a year after undergoing lung surgery to treat cancer, the 61-year-old shared an update on her medical journey with E! News.

"My heath is pretty good. And I'm cancer free, which is great!" the comedian said Sept. 21 at the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A tribute to Bob Saget event, benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "But I did sustain some injuries from the surgery. So I'm working on my voice to get it better, keeping my fingers crossed, but it used to be even worse than this. At least now I can be heard, it was like a whisper for six months."

The former Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star revealed in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, undergoing surgery that month to remove "half" of her left lung. That November, she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that following the procedure, she was declared "cancer-free."