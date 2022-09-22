Netflix Just Renewed These Dating Shows—Here’s How You Can Star in One

Ready to join the pod squad? Netflix just opened up Love is Blind applications and announced when some of our fave dating shows will be returning. Find out all the details here!

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 22, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixLove Is BlindThe Ultimatum
This autumn, get ready to fall in love with more Netflix dating shows. 

On Sept. 22, the streamer announced a slew of renewals for your favorite reality dating shows, including Love on the Spectrum and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Love on the Spectrum, which follows the love stories of singles on the autism spectrum, has been renewed for a third chapter; meanwhile, possibly the messiest show on television—a.k.a. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On—is coming back for a second season of its own. We're swooning!

Plus, Ultimatum fans get an extra-special treat: A spin-off of the show, titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, is coming soon and will be hosted by Freaks and Geeks actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The show will follow five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, who are at a crossroads in their relationship and must either get married, or get out. 

If that isn't enough, in spring 2023 we'll be getting a third season of Indian Matchmaking and the premiere of Jewish Matchmaking, a new series from the Indian Matchmaking producers. Jewish Matchmaking will follow American and Israeli singles who consult a top Jewish matchmaker to find the one.

Could you see yourself falling in love like this? If so, Netflix also revealed that, beginning Sept. 22, they're looking for singles who are ready to join the pod squad and star in an upcoming season of Love is Blind. Apply here and get ready to find the Cameron Hamilton to your Lauren Speed

In the meantime, the next season premieres Oct. 19—if you can forget about the trauma of knowing all our favorite season two couples sadly aren't still together. 

Adam Rose/ Netflix

Plus, you can catch up on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move OnIndian Matchmaking and Love on the Spectrum, which are also streaming now on Netflix. 

