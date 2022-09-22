RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley for Laughing at Erika Jayne Cursing at Her Son

That moment between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax continues to haunt The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The sore subject arose on Watch What Happens Live Sept. 22 after Andy Cohen asked Dorit Kemsley if she thought Garcelle was being "shady" when she voiced her concerns about Erika's drinking.
Her response? Perhaps, but only because Garcelle "understandably was really upset" about Erika drunkenly yelling at Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party.
"I felt that there was a little bit of harboring some resentment and maybe that's why [Garcelle] was bringing up the drinking," Dorit continued. "I'm not saying entirely, but I think that there was some of that."
Garcelle disagreed, explaining that because she hadn't seen the actual footage of Erika cursing at Jax when she made the comments. She noted that at the time, she immediately forgave the "Pretty Mess" singer and they moved on, making Erika's drinking an entirely separate issue.
However, Dorit wasn't convinced. "I think as a mother, if I was in Garcelle's position, that would stay with me for a little while," she said. "It's difficult when it comes to your own child. You can forgive and you can just move on from it but it might stay a bit."
Replied Garcelle, "But as a mom also, I didn't want you to laugh at it." (Dorit and Kyle Richards did exactly that, though the latter said she apologized to Garcelle after the moment aired.)
Echoing Kyle's explanation, Dorit insisted she "wasn't laughing" at Erika berating Jax, but Erika's overall drunken demeanor since she rarely reached that level. That said, Dorit added, "When I saw it back, it didn't seem like the appropriate time to just disregard what she had done and so that's what made me feel really uneasy about that."
"And I texted you immediately about it because I felt really s--ty," Dorit continued. "I swear to you, watching it back, it made me feel like someone stuck a knife in my stomach. And I know that I did it it."
Garcelle simply replied, "It was hard to watch."
