RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley for Laughing at Erika Jayne Cursing at Her Son

Watch : Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son

That moment between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax continues to haunt The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The sore subject arose on Watch What Happens Live Sept. 22 after Andy Cohen asked Dorit Kemsley if she thought Garcelle was being "shady" when she voiced her concerns about Erika's drinking.

Her response? Perhaps, but only because Garcelle "understandably was really upset" about Erika drunkenly yelling at Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party.

"I felt that there was a little bit of harboring some resentment and maybe that's why [Garcelle] was bringing up the drinking," Dorit continued. "I'm not saying entirely, but I think that there was some of that."

Garcelle disagreed, explaining that because she hadn't seen the actual footage of Erika cursing at Jax when she made the comments. She noted that at the time, she immediately forgave the "Pretty Mess" singer and they moved on, making Erika's drinking an entirely separate issue.