Olivia Wilde Is Boyfriend Harry Styles' No. 1 Fan at His Historic NYC Concert

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

Olivia Wilde had a golden night out at her boyfriend Harry Styles' latest concert.

On Sept. 21, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted at the singer's historic 15th consecutive performance at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Olivia—who wore an all-white dress with a white feather boa around her neck—danced and sang along to "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

The venue commemorated Harry's big night—which was the final night of his MSG residency—honoring him by bringing out host Gayle King to unveil a massive banner that was hanging in the rafters. The banner read, "HARRY STYLES 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden." The Garden also made sure each guest in the audience had a feather boa in their seat, which has become a fashion staple for the "As It Was" singer at shows.

Olivia's fun night out comes two days after she and Harry stepped out together to attend an after-party for the New York City screening of Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 19.