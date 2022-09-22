Olivia Wilde Is Boyfriend Harry Styles' No. 1 Fan at His Historic NYC Concert

Olivia Wilde had a golden night out at her boyfriend Harry Styles' latest concert.
On Sept. 21, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted at the singer's historic 15th consecutive performance at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Olivia—who wore an all-white dress with a white feather boa around her neck—danced and sang along to "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."
The venue commemorated Harry's big night—which was the final night of his MSG residency—honoring him by bringing out host Gayle King to unveil a massive banner that was hanging in the rafters. The banner read, "HARRY STYLES 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden." The Garden also made sure each guest in the audience had a feather boa in their seat, which has become a fashion staple for the "As It Was" singer at shows.
Olivia's fun night out comes two days after she and Harry stepped out together to attend an after-party for the New York City screening of Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 19.
For the occasion, the House alum sported a long-sleeved black Saint Laurent gown, while the former One Direction singer rocked a blue Gucci ensemble as they walked into the Bowery Hotel.
Earlier that evening, the couple—who went public with their romance in January 2021—were joined by some of the Don't Worry Darling cast, including Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler, for a Q&A discussion on the upcoming film. Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, who also star in the film, did not attend the panel due to scheduling conflicts.
Though fans continue to speculate about Olivia and Florence's rumored behind-the-scenes feud, the Booksmart director is focusing her energy on the movie, which is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 23.
"There's many different sides to each mini drama," a source close to Olivia told E! News Sept. 7. "Olivia is trying to steer the focus onto the film and not feed into it."