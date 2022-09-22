Chrishell Stause Pens Birthday Message to “Sexy Musical Genius” G Flip

Chrishell Stause is flipping out over her partner's 28th birthday.
The Selling Sunset star penned a sweet tribute on social media to G Flip in honor of their special day.
"It is already Sept 22nd right now in Australia so HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!" Chrishell captioned the Instagram post, alongside a carousel of pictures of the two together. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human."
The reality star then gushed over her "sexy musical genius," adding, "The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves one hell of a celebration because wow-WELL DONE!!"
Chrishell, who first sparked romance rumors with the singer in May, concluded her birthday post to G Flip by sharing some of the things that she loves about the musician.
"Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite," she wrote. "I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly but especially today. Happy Birthday my love. Countdown is on for us to be reunited in the same time zone."
G Flip reciprocated the love in Chrishell's comments section, writing, "BABYYYY!!! Thank you! This is so cute arhhhhh. I adore and love every inch of you darling."
The Australian musician was also sent birthday love from some of Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-stars.
Newcomer Chelsea Lazkani commented, "Happy Birthday G!!! You light shines so so bright and I adore you!" while Chrishell's ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim, wrote, "The two of you!!! happy bday G!"